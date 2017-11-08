Vikings announce Teddy Bridgewater active, Sam Bradford out for season

Getty Images

Teddy Bridgewater‘s season may soon begin, and Sam Bradford‘s season is over.

The Vikings made it official today, announcing that they have activated Bridgeawter to the 53-man roster while putting Bradford on injured reserve.

It’s the most encouraging news yet for Bridgewater, who suffered an injury so severe in training camp last year that there were concerns he might never play again. Now it appears a return to live game action is close.

But it’s another setback for Bradford, who has been plagued by injuries throughout his career and managed to play just 16 games for the Vikings after they sent a first-round pick and a fourth-round pick to Philadelphia to acquire him last year.

It’s unknown whether the Vikings will bench Case Keenum, who has played well since Bradford got hurt, for a healthy Bridgewater. But Bridgewater is now healthy enough to raise that question. That in and of itself is a great comeback story.