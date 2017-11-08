Vontae Davis confirms groin injury still a problem

Getty Images

When the Colts announced cornerback Vontae Davis didn’t make the trip to Houston to face the Texans last Sunday, they said the reason he stayed in Indianapolis was not related to injury.

PFT later reported that continued problems with the groin injury that forced Davis to miss games early in the season was actually the reason why he wouldn’t be in the lineup, although coach Chuck Pagano stuck to saying it was a “coach’s decision” when asked about Davis’ status after the game.

Davis spoke to reporters in Indy on Wednesday and, per multiple reports, confirmed that his groin injury is still causing problems on the field that led to Pagano’s decision to drop him down the depth chart. PFT has asked the league for comment on Davis not being listed on the injury report.

Bob Kravitz of WTHR reports that Davis is “very, very angry” about the situation with the team and that he asked the impending free agent about his future with the Colts.

“Change is good,” Davis said.

Pagano said that he expects Davis in the lineup against the Steelers this week and Davis will practice on a limited basis, but indicated that he won’t play again until he feels he’s healthy.