Wednesday morning one-liners

Patriots QB Tom Brady has an NFL-high 206 completions. (Brady also leads the league in attempts and yards.)

Bills CB TreDavious White is tied for the league lead with 12 passes defended.

Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry is the only player in the NFL who has been targeted at least 60 times and averages less than five yards per target.

Nine games into the season, Jets QB Josh McCown has already tied a career high with 13 touchdown passes.

Ravens QB Joe Flacco is averaging just 5.33 yards a pass, worst in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts.

Browns QB DeShone Kizer has thrown an interception on 5.16 percent of his passes, by far the worst of any quarterback with at least 100 attempts.

Cincinnati’s Alex Erickson has returned 24 punts this season, most in the NFL.

Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell has an NFL-high 194 rushing attempts this season.

Injured Texans QB Deshaun Watson‘s touchdown rate of 9.3 percent is by far the best in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts.

Colts QB Jacoby Brissett has been sacked 32 times this season, most in the NFL.

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette leads the NFL with 99.3 rushing yards per game.

Titans S Kevin Byard leads the NFL with six interceptions and 100 interception return yards.

Denver’s Brendan Langley has averaged 33.6 yards per kickoff return, best in the NFL among players with at least five returns.

Oakland’s Jalen Richard has averaged 9.0 yards per kickoff return, worst in the NFL among players with at least five returns.

Chiefs QB Alex Smith has thrown an interception on just 0.34 percent of his passes, the best of any quarterback with at least 100 attempts this season.

Chargers TE Hunter Henry has more than twice as many receiving yards as teammate Antonio Gates.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is tied for the league lead with seven touchdown runs.

Giants QB Eli Manning‘s seven losses are tied for the most among starting quarterbacks this season.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz has thrown 115 incomplete passes, tied for the most in the NFL. (Wentz is 12th in the NFL in completions.)

Washington QB Kirk Cousins has an NFL-high nine fumbles.

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky‘s passer rating is worse than Mike Glennon‘s.

Lions WR Golden Tate has caught 78.1 percent of his targets, tied for the best catch rate in the NFL among players with at least 60 targets.

Packers QB Brett Hundley has two rushing touchdowns but only one passing touchdown.

Vikings QB Case Keenum has been sacked just five times this season, fewest in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least 100 passes.

Falcons WR Julio Jones has just one touchdown catch through eight games.

Panthers RBs Christian McCaffrey and Jonathan Stewart have the two worst yards-per-carry averages in the NFL among running backs with at least 50 carries.

Saints QB Drew Brees has completed 71.64 percent of his passes, best in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts.

Buccaneers LB Lavonte David leads the league with four forced fumbles.

Adrian Peterson has 314 rushing yards in three games as a Cardinal after gaining 81 yards in four games as a Saint.

Rams RB Todd Gurley is leading the league with 10 touchdowns.

49ers QB C.J. Beathard has completed just 50.93 percent of his passes, worst in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has already gained more rushing yards in eight games this season than he gained in 16 games last season.