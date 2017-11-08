Woman who accused ref Carl Johnson of domestic violence charged with filing a false police report

Getty Images

The woman who accused NFL official Carl Johnson of domestic violence hasd been charged with filing a false police report.

The Daily Comet in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana, reports that Sandra Brooks was arrested on charges of filing a false petition for protective order and a false police report. Brooks was also charged with domestic abuse battery herself in a case that the Sheriff’s Office said is ongoing.

On July 11 Brooks sought an order of protection from abuse against Johnson, but a judge denied her request, saying she had failed to prove her claims.

The NFL has allowed Johnson to work this season despite the ongoing investigation. The league is also conducting its own investigation.

Brooks went to the NFL with her complaints about Johnson in March before going to the police. Johnson has previously worked for the league office and was the first on-field official to become a full-time employee of the league.