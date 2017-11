AP

The Cardinals tied up the Seahawks 7-7 but not without a little help. OK, a lot of help.

Seattle had four penalties for 41 yards in the Cardinals’ nine-play, 75-yard drive. Arizona finished it off with a tight end screen, with Drew Stanton hitting Jermaine Gresham for a 14-yard score with 14:53 remaining in the second quarter.

Adrian Peterson has eight carries for 14 yards and a lost fumble. Stanton has completed 4 of 7 passes for 33 yards and a touchdown.