A.J. Green gets large fine, won’t appeal it

AP

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green was not suspended by the league as a result of his actions in last Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, but he has been fined.

Green told reporters on Thursday that he was fined $42,000 by the league. The NFL’s fine schedule calls for a $30,387 minimum fine for a first fighting offense.

The wideout was ejected from the game after grabbing Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey around the neck from behind, taking him to the ground and throwing punches at him. Ramsey was also ejected.

Green said after the game that he was touched off by cheap shots from Ramsey, but that he “should have walked off in that whole situation.” He also said he’d accept any punishment that came his way and told reporters that he will not be appealing the fine.