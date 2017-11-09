Adrian Peterson having a rough night

AP

Adrian Peterson gained 134 yards in his first game with the Cardinals, 21 in his second and 159 in his third. So it follows the pattern that he should struggle tonight.

Peterson lost a fumble on his first carry of the night. He was tackled in the end zone for a safety on his ninth.

He has nine carries for 13 yards.

Kam Chancellor, who forced Peterson’s fumble, trapped Peterson in the end zone with 10:53 remaining in the second quarter. It gave the Seahawks a 9-7 lead.

The Cardinals were backed up because of a bad decision by Kerwynn Williams, who caught a punt on the 2-yard line and returned it 13 yards. But Justin Bethel was called for holding, backing Arizona up at its own 2.