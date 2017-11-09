Bears say Trubisky still has room to grow after spending the offseason as a third-stringer

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 9, 2017, 2:40 PM EST
Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky didn’t get much work with the starting offense during minicamp, training camp and the preseason. That was Mike Glennon‘s job, and Mark Sanchez was in the mix as well, and Trubisky was working a lot with third-stringers who didn’t even make the Bears’ 53-man roster.

All of that is to say that Trubisky, who will get his fifth start on Sunday against the Packers, still has some catching up to do.

“[Not making] excuses for him, [but] the way we chose to go about this quarterback thing, [Trubisky] wasn’t competing for a job,” Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said. “He was taking [third-team] reps. There’s a lot of growth that’s going to take place with him, and a lot of it was because he wasn’t competing for a job. He wasn’t getting starter reps, and his reps were limited. The best way to grow through this process is to just go out and play.”

That, of course, raises an obvious question: Why did it take the Bears so long to realize Glennon had no business being the starter, and that Trubisky could develop faster if he got more time with the first string?

But at least the Bears moved on from the Glennon mistake after four games. Now Trubisky has four games under his belt, and eight more weeks of working with the first string as a rookie.

6 responses to “Bears say Trubisky still has room to grow after spending the offseason as a third-stringer

  2. My hope is that Pace did not use the same criteria to evaluate Trubisky as he used to evaluate Glennon. Of course it is Pace that has the Bears with practice squad quality receiving corps.

  3. The NFL needs to workout a way with the players union to allow off season coaching for young QB’s. The QB position is so important to all teams, yet they are so limited to practice time.

  4. Nobody has to make excuses. Anyone who’s followed football for five minutes knows that rookie QB’s aren’t usually in their prime. Go look up the career stats of every HOF QB, and you’ll see that most of them had horrible rookie seasons. Look at Carson Wentz. Look at Jared Goff. What they’re doing this year shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. Expect Trubisky to have a much better season next year.

  5. I would hope a rookie quarterback would still have room to grow. The question is why did the Bears keep his practice reps behind Mark Sanchez? I could see that they didn’t think he would be the starter, but you had to think he was good enough to be the backup ahead of Sanchez this year.

