Bears say Trubisky still has room to grow after spending the offseason as a third-stringer

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky didn’t get much work with the starting offense during minicamp, training camp and the preseason. That was Mike Glennon‘s job, and Mark Sanchez was in the mix as well, and Trubisky was working a lot with third-stringers who didn’t even make the Bears’ 53-man roster.

All of that is to say that Trubisky, who will get his fifth start on Sunday against the Packers, still has some catching up to do.

“[Not making] excuses for him, [but] the way we chose to go about this quarterback thing, [Trubisky] wasn’t competing for a job,” Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said. “He was taking [third-team] reps. There’s a lot of growth that’s going to take place with him, and a lot of it was because he wasn’t competing for a job. He wasn’t getting starter reps, and his reps were limited. The best way to grow through this process is to just go out and play.”

That, of course, raises an obvious question: Why did it take the Bears so long to realize Glennon had no business being the starter, and that Trubisky could develop faster if he got more time with the first string?

But at least the Bears moved on from the Glennon mistake after four games. Now Trubisky has four games under his belt, and eight more weeks of working with the first string as a rookie.