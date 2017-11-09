Ben McAdoo: Can’t address negative comments without names on quotes

AP

An ugly Giants season reached the anonymous players ripping the coach stage this week when a couple of unnamed players told Josina Anderson of ESPN that Ben McAdoo has lost the team and that players are giving up on the season as a result.

McAdoo was asked about those comments on Thursday and said he’s “not doubting” them, but also isn’t addressing them with the team because “there are no names on the quotes.”

“First things first, I have an open-door policy,” McAdoo said, via NJ.com. “Any player who has anything to say is welcome to come in the front door and talk. I’ve had a couple of those conversations over the last couple of weeks and I welcome those conversations. The next thing is pretty simple. It’s hard to help a player when they don’t put their name on a quote. So, if they need some help, come see me. I’m the guy who can help them.”

One of the players told Anderson that players were being fined more than in the past and that Saturday practices rubbed players the wrong way. McAdoo denied that things have changed on the fine front and explained his philosophy that Saturday practices help players prepare for Sunday more effectively while acknowledging it might not be everyone’s cup of tea.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reported several players in the Giants locker room who took issue with the anonymous rips and that safety Landon Collins believes they came from the defensive side of the ball. Collins said he does not know which players spoke out, but that “we’ll figure it out.”