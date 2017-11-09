Bills will likely have Charles Clay back this weekend

Getty Images

Tight end Charles Clay has missed the last three games with a knee injury, but still ranks third on the Bills in receptions this season and that paints a pretty good picture of his importance to the offense.

It’s looking like he’ll be back in action against the Saints this weekend. Clay worked in practice again on Thursday and coach Sean McDermott said the tight end is on a good trajectory for Sunday.

“He practiced today, did some good things,” McDermott said, via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. “The biggest thing is going to be first week back, how he transitions from yesterday to today — which I thought was in the right direction — and from today to tomorrow, and going into the game.”

The news isn’t as good for a couple of other offensive players. Left tackle Cordy Glenn remained out of practice with the foot and ankle problems that have been bothering him from some time and wide receiver Zay Jones was sidelined by the ankle injury he suffered against the Jets in Week Nine. The Bills are expected to have Kelvin Benjamin in the lineup for the first time whether Jones can play or not.