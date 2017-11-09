Carlos Hyde fined $9,115 for unsportsmanlike conduct

Getty Images

49ers running back Carlos Hyde confirmed he was fined for his part in a scuffle Sunday in the loss to the Cardinals. Although Hyde said the fine was “too much,” Hyde actually received the low end of what he could have on the fine schedule.

The NFL fined Hyde for unsportsmanlike conduct rather than fighting, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. That means the NFL docked Hyde $9,115.

The fisticuffs began with safety Antoine Bethea‘s hit on 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard. It led to Hyde getting into it with Cardinals defensive end Frostee Rucker, and both were ejected along with Arizona linebacker Haason Reddick.

Hyde, though, got a low-five from General Manager John Lynch as he left the field and drew praise from coach Kyle Shanahan for coming to the aid of his quarterback.