Carlos Hyde won’t talk contract until 49ers get a win

AP

Carlos Hyde has seven games remaining on his contract, but he doesn’t want to talk about the future. The 49ers running back instead wants to concentrate on getting a win.

“I spoke to my agent about it, but I told him I don’t want to talk about a contract extension or anything like that right now,” Hyde said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I want to focus on getting our first win and finishing the season off. I told him once we get to that point, we can talk about it.”

The 49ers, though, aren’t likely to let him reach free agency.

Hyde ranks third among NFL running backs with 40 catches for 268 yards and is eighth in the league with 494 yards rushing on 124 rushing attempts.

“I’m just happy,” Hyde said. “I’m in a good place, despite our record, I stay positive in times like this. It’s easy to be down and be sad, so I’d rather go in a direction to be positive.”