Colts activate Denzelle Good from IR, promote Matt Hazel

Getty Images

The Colts had a pair of roster spots open up this week and they announced the players that will them on Thursday morning.

Tackle Denzelle Good has been activated from injured reserve and wide receiver Matt Hazel has been promoted from the practice squad. The Colts also formally announced that defensive tackle Henry Anderson is on injured reserve with a laryngeal fracture that will require season-ending surgery.

The Colts opened up the other roster spot by releasing cornerback Vontae Davis earlier in the day.

Good was placed on IR with a wrist injury after starting the opener at right tackle. Joe Haeg has been starting at that spot since Good went down.

Hazel played two games for the Colts earlier in the year and caught one pass for one yard. He also saw action in five games for the Dolphins in 2015 and joins a position group that lost Quan Bray to injured reserve recently.