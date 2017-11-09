Colts cut Vontae Davis

Getty Images

Vontae Davis is done in Indianapolis.

The Colts announced today that they have released Davis, after a bizarre week in which he was made inactive with the team claiming it was not injury related while Davis said his groin injury continued to be a problem.

Davis will now go on waivers, where any team can claim him, although if the reports that he needs season-ending groin surgery are true, that may make teams decide there’s no reason to claim him.

Also important to any team considering claiming Davis is that he is in the final year of his four-year, $36 million contract, and his base salary this season is $9 million. It’s hard to believe any team would want to pick up the balance of that salary if Davis isn’t even healthy enough to play.