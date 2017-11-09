D.J. Humphries injures knee in first quarter

AP

D.J. Humphries missed the first four games of the season with a sprained MCL in his right knee. He injured the same knee in the first quarter Thursday night.

The Cardinals list the left tackle as questionable to return.

John Wetzel replaced him.

Seahawks defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson accidentally rolled into the back of Humphries’ right leg. Humphries immediately went down to the ground, grabbing his knee.

He appeared to be in considerable pain as he limped straight to the locker room.

The Cardinals also lost safety Tyvon Branch in the first quarter. He injured his right knee while covering Jimmy Graham on Graham’s touchdown catch.

The Cardinals also list Branch as questionable to return.