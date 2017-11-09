Devonta Freeman back to full practice

Getty Images

The Falcons opened the week with a couple of injury issues on the offensive side of the ball, but it looks like there’s not going to be much reason to worry about running back Devonta Freeman‘s availability for Sunday afternoon.

Coach Dan Quinn said that Freeman will be a full participant in Thursday’s practice after getting a limited workout in on Wednesday. Freeman hurt his knee late in last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers.

Freeman ran 11 times for 46 yards in that game and there was discussion around the team about trying to find ways to boost their production on the ground in the weeks to come. The Cowboys have been allowing just over 100 rushing yards a game and Freeman’s uptick in practice work puts him on track to wrangle with them.

Wide receiver Julio Jones is the other injury concern for Atlanta’s offense. He didn’t practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury and Quinn said they’d make a call on his Thursday status after a walkthrough.