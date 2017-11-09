Dez Bryant expects to play Sunday

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott won’t play, but Dez Bryant vows to play.

The Cowboys star wide receiver has missed practice this week with injuries to his knee and ankle. Bryant, though, said he will return to practice Friday.

“Y’all know I’m playing Sunday,” Bryant said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It’s not going to keep me from being out there on the field.”

Bryant missed three games last season with a hairline fracture in the tibial plateau of his right leg. He said that injury was worse than this one.

“I could barely walk last year,” Bryant said. “I’ve been walking fine [this time]. It’s good.”

Bryant leads the Cowboys in receptions with 38 and receiving yards with 439. He’s tied with Cole Beasley for most receiving touchdowns with four. Bryant needs one touchdown for the 72nd of his career, which would pass Bob Hayes for the franchise’s all-time record.

“I feel I’m going to be on the field Sunday,” Bryant said. “If I’m good, I’m going to go. The way that I feel right now, I’m going to go.”

Left tackle Tyron Smith (groin/back) missed his second consecutive day of practice.