Dolphins right tackle Ja’Wuan James could miss some time

Getty Images

Just as the Dolphins are getting one offensive lineman back, they may be about to lose another one.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Dolphins coach Adam Gase said they’re still gathering information about the extent of right tackle Ja'Wuan James‘ hamstring injury, but that it could be a long-term absence.

The former first-rounder has had an up-and-down season (as has everyone on the Dolphins offense) but any loss would be bad for a team that has had issues up front all year. James had to leave Sunday’s game against the Raiders, and was replaced by Sam Young.

The Dolphins also added Zach Sterup from the Browns practice squad earlier this week, and could move Jesse Davis to right tackle, if Ted Larsen is ready to go this week.

Larsen was activated to the roster but didn’t play last week, but is practicing in pads today, which could be an indication he could make his debut Monday at Carolina.