Duane Brown departs with injury, but Seahawks lead 15-7 at half

AP

Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown was rolled from behind and headed inside before the end of the first half to undergo X-rays on his ankle. The team lists his return as questionable.

Matt Tobin replaced Brown.

That was the only bad news for the Seahawks in the first half as they got a touchdown, a safety and two field goals.

Russell Wilson completed 14 of 21 passes for 161 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham. Paul Richardson has one catch for 43 yards, and Doug Baldwin four receptions for 41 yards.

The Seahawks have limited Adrian Peterson to 17 yards on 11 carries. He has lost a fumble, which Kam Chancellor forced, and Chancellor trapped him in the end zone for a safety.

Blair Walsh, who missed three field goals in last week’s 17-14 loss to Washington, has made kicks of 33 and 43 yards.

The Cardinals trailed only 12-7 and were driving at the end of the first half when Andre Ellington fumbled when he hit the ground without being touched. Chancellor recovered, returning the ball 17 yards. But replay reversed the on-field call, deciding Ellington didn’t complete the catch.

Facing a fourth-and-nine from the Seattle 38, Drew Stanton tried to hit J.J. Nelson down the left sideline. But Shaquill Griffin had good coverage, and the pass was incomplete.

The Seahawks used the field position for a late field goal, going 37 yards in five plays and 44 seconds. Walsh’s 43-yard field goal came on the next to last play of the half.