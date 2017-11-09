Ezekiel Elliott’s emergency motion denied, suspension back on

Getty Images

Well, that didn’t take long. A three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit quickly denied Ezekiel Elliott‘s motion for an injunction blocking his suspension, Daniel Wallach first reported.

Elliott’s on-again, off-again suspension is on again. He will not play Sunday against the Falcons.

An appellate court will hear his case on an expedited basis, and Elliott will remain suspended until then.

The Cowboys star running back attended the Thursday hearing in New York, which began at 2 p.m. ET, with hopes of a favorable ruling that would have him back at practice Friday and in the starting lineup again this week.

The NFL suspended him for six games Aug. 11, but court rulings kept Elliott on the field for the first half of the season. He received an administrative stay Friday that allowed him to play against the Chiefs on Sunday. But Elliott appears out of time to play this week.

Elliott has 783 rushing yards and seven touchdowns this season. Without him, the Cowboys will resort to a running back by committee with Alfred Morris, Rod Smith and Darren McFadden.