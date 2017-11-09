Jake Fisher to have procedure to correct irregular heartbeat

Getty Images

When the Bengals placed right tackle Jake Fisher on the non-football illness list on Wednesday, coach Marvin Lewis said Fisher “needs to not be playing a contact sport for a period of time” but didn’t elaborate on the nature of the problem that Fisher was dealing with.

Lewis had more to say during an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio with Ross Tucker on Thursday morning. He said that Fisher is dealing with an irregular heartbeat and that the tackle will have a procedure this week to try to correct it.

Lewis said on Wednesday that he doesn’t think the issue will keep Fisher from playing in the future, although Fisher’s inability to play right now suggests that any long-term forecasts would seem to be linked to the success of the procedure.

Fisher, a 2015 second-round pick, had to leave last Sunday’s game early and go to the hospital. He is in his first year as a full-time starter.