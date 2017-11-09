Jameis Winston apologizes for starting fight that led to suspension

AP

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston has some time to reflect, since he’s taking a few weeks off to rest and rehab his injured throwing shoulder.

And from the sounds of things, he won’t be starting any more fights with opponents while he’s not playing.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Winston apologized for triggering the fight that led to teammate Mike Evans‘ suspension, which began when he poked Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the back of the head.

That led to Evans coming across and blindsiding Lattimore, which led to a scrum, which led to a suspension, which leads to the Bucs being without two of their best offensive players this week.

“I just want to apologize on behalf of my teammates and Mike Evans for the incident that happened in the Saints game,” Winston said. “That’s something I can’t do. In the heat of the moment, again, my competitive nature, obviously I can’t come onto the field and make any gesture towards an opponent, let alone touch him. So I can’t do that, so I apologize for that.”

In conjunction with the fine, Evans is out a game check of $40,588. Winston also said he expected to be fined.