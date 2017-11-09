Jimmy Graham scores to give Seahawks a 7-0 lead

AP

Jimmy Graham scored his fifth touchdown of the season, putting the Seahawks on top early. Graham’s 6-yard touchdown catch from Russell Wilson gave the Seahawks a 7-0 lead with 5:07 remaining in the first quarter.

It completed a nine-play, 51-yard drive.

The Seahawks flipped the field on the Cardinals’ first play from scrimmage when Adrian Peterson fumbled. Kam Chancellor forced it, and Sheldon Richardson recovered it.

Seattle did not score on the ensuing drive, but it kept the good field position after a stand by the Seahawks defense.

Graham has three catches for 17 yards and the touchdown. Wilson has completed 6 of 8 passes for 49 yards and the touchdown.