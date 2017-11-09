Joe Flacco wants Ravens in attack mode when they return from bye

Getty Images

The Ravens aren’t playing a game this week, which gives them time to consider changes to their approach before they embark on the final seven games of their season.

Quarterback Joe Flacco suggested one change that he’d like to see. The team is last in the league with an average of 5.3 yards per pass attempt and Flacco’s average pass travels just over six yards in the air, which is the lowest mark of his career and an area he feels the team needs to address.

Flacco said Wednesday that it is “tough to have a lot of those long drives and do that consistently,” so he’d like to see the team try to pick up bigger chunks of yardage at a time.

“We need to go after it,” Flacco said, via the team’s website. “We can’t sit back and just expect us to not lose football games. We’ve got to go attack,” he said. “We’re a 4-5 football team. You always look at teams in this position and say, ‘Man, they’ve got nothing to lose.’ Man, we should feel that way. We’ve got to go out there and leave it all out there.”

Flacco’s best days have been ones when he’s throwing the ball deep more often than he has this season, so it’s easy to understand why he’d like to go that route again this year. They may not replicate that past success, but there’s not much to lose for trying with the Ravens already at the bottom of the offensive barrel.