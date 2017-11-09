John Ross: I think I can contribute to the offense

Posted by Josh Alper on November 9, 2017, 12:24 PM EST
Bengals wide receiver John Ross‘ rookie season has been a lost one to this point.

Ross, who was the ninth overall pick in April’s draft, has played 11 snaps all year thanks to a knee injury and coaching decisions. The latter was the reason why he wasn’t in uniform last Sunday when the Bengals could have used a wideout after A.J. Green was ejected.

“I think I could help contribute,” Ross said, via ESPN.com. “It’s tough for me to say what I think I can do, because I don’t like talking like I’m some type of ‘a guy’ where I can just do whatever I think can do. I live in the moment, I work hard, and I’d rather just show you more than I can tell you.”

Before hurting his knee in a preseason game, Ross was off the field in the spring because he was recovering from shoulder surgery and barred from OTAs because Washington’s semester wasn’t over yet. Bengals coach Marvin Lewis has pointed to all of that missed time as the reason why Ross isn’t part of the offense and Ross admits he has had to focus on conditioning due to the extended inactivity.

There’s been no sign that a change to the depth chart is imminent in Cincinnati so Ross’ practice work may continue to be the only work he’s doing.

11 responses to “John Ross: I think I can contribute to the offense

  2. This is just typical Marvin. Ross is probably the only receiver that has a chance to get open before our horrible line gets dalton killed.

  3. I’ve been defending Marvin for years. He has to go! Why we picked a speedy slot receiver instead of oline, I’ll never understand. Now Fischer could be done, best wishes to him!

  4. He did everything to appear healthy before the draft. As a husky, everytime he got hit after a catch (seemed like 40% of the time he went untouched for a TD) he either fumbled or came up limping. We held our breath everytime since he was often injured in college.

  5. of course he could – hell they can just line him up wide right and tell him to run and that would take 2 defense players out.

    reason 937 Marvin and the entire coaching staff need to be fired.

  6. What did you expect him to say? This is pretty much standard patter when a player isn’t on the field.

  7. JuJu Smith-Schuster seems like he’s doing okay. How do you explain that, Marvin? This is like Jerome Simpson and Desean Jackson all over again. Marvin loves to draft players that can’t get on the field for one reason or another.

  8. The kid can flat out fly BUT all the scouts had said he is injury prone and concerned that could be an issue in the league……uh oh.

  10. Sorry I’m not buying it. I’d take a WR like Welker, Amendola, McCaffrey, or Beasley over a ” speedster with “talent”” any day of the week.

