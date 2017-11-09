John Ross: I think I can contribute to the offense

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver John Ross‘ rookie season has been a lost one to this point.

Ross, who was the ninth overall pick in April’s draft, has played 11 snaps all year thanks to a knee injury and coaching decisions. The latter was the reason why he wasn’t in uniform last Sunday when the Bengals could have used a wideout after A.J. Green was ejected.

“I think I could help contribute,” Ross said, via ESPN.com. “It’s tough for me to say what I think I can do, because I don’t like talking like I’m some type of ‘a guy’ where I can just do whatever I think can do. I live in the moment, I work hard, and I’d rather just show you more than I can tell you.”

Before hurting his knee in a preseason game, Ross was off the field in the spring because he was recovering from shoulder surgery and barred from OTAs because Washington’s semester wasn’t over yet. Bengals coach Marvin Lewis has pointed to all of that missed time as the reason why Ross isn’t part of the offense and Ross admits he has had to focus on conditioning due to the extended inactivity.

There’s been no sign that a change to the depth chart is imminent in Cincinnati so Ross’ practice work may continue to be the only work he’s doing.