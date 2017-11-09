Julio Jones misses second day of practice with ankle injury

AP

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said early this week that he expected wide receiver Julio Jones to be limited in practice because of an ankle injury he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers.

So far, Jones has been more than limited. He was a non-participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday, which means he’ll likely be listed as questionable at the very least when the team hands out injury designations on Friday.

Wide receiver injuries are a storyline for both the Falcons and the Cowboys, who have practiced without Dez Bryant because of knee and ankle issues. The Cowboys also learned that they won’t have running back Ezekiel Elliott and may be without left tackle Tyron Smith due to a groin injury.

That’s a lot of issues to deal with all at once and the injuries could improve the Falcons’ chances of winning a game they really need if they’re going to make a playoff push. Not having Jones in the lineup would work the other way, however.