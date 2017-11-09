Martellus Bennett back with Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots and tight end Martellus Bennett parted ways this offseason when Bennett signed with the Packers as a free agent.

Bennett’s time in Green Bay came to an end on Wednesday when the Packers waived him with a failure to disclose injury designation. That left him available for any team willing to take on his contract, which runs two more years and is worth a little more than $14 million, via a waiver claim.

According to multiple reports and as many suspected would be the case, that team is the Patriots.

The injury that Bennett was charged with failing to disclose is to his shoulder and cropped up when the Packers returned from their bye last week. He had been ruled out for this weekend’s game by Packers coach Mike McCarthy, but we’ll see how New England’s doctors feel about Bennett’s condition.

Bennett’s return to New England after a brief departure calls to mind LeGarrette Blount‘s short stay with the Steelers in between stints with the Patriots. Blount also left as a free agent this offseason and things appear to be going more smoothly with the Eagles than they did with Pennsylvania’s other NFL entry.