Michael Bennett stands for national anthem

Getty Images

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett stood for the national anthem before Thursday night’s game. Bennett’s father, Michael Bennett Sr., served in the Navy, and it was Salute for Service Night.

NBC’s Mike Tirico reported that with Veterans Day on Sunday, and the NFL honoring veterans during this week’s games, Bennett wanted to make it clear he supports the military.

Bennett also stood before the Rams game after the Las Vegas shootings.

The entire Seahawks team stood through the national anthem Thursday.

Bennett has become one of the faces of the NFL’s player protests, having vowed, even before President Donald Trump’s criticism, to sit for The Star Spangled Banner for the entire season.