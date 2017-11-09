Ndamukong Suh out of practice on Thursday

Getty Images

The Dolphins prepared for their third straight prime time outing with a practice on Thursday, but a key member of their defense wasn’t part of the workout.

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh did not get on the field with his teammates due to a knee injury.

Suh suffered the injury in last Sunday night’s loss to the Raiders on a play that saw him force a fumble by knocking the ball away from quarterback Derek Carr. The ball wound up in Raiders right tackle Marshall Newhouse‘s possession, but he lost it after a hit sent him spinning through the air.

Suh, who had his knee scoped this offseason, went to the locker room after that play but returned to the game before it was over. The Dolphins face the Panthers on Monday night, so he’ll have an extra day available for recovery.