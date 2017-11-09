Next Ezekiel Elliott hearing set for December 1

AP

The next question when it comes to the Ezekiel Elliott suspension relates to the timing of the hearing on the actual appeal of the denial of Elliott’s motion for preliminary injunction. With Thursday’s ruling simply denying injunctive relief while the appeal goes forward, the appeal will come to a head three weeks from Friday.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Elliott’s appeal regarding the denial of a preliminary injunction has been set for December 1.

It means that, barring some sort of legal miracle between now and then, he’ll miss at least four games: Sunday at Atlanta, the following Sunday against the Eagles, Thanksgiving vs. the Chargers, and the ensuing Thursday, November 30, against Washington.

The next question becomes whether a ruling in Elliott’s favor would come before Sunday, December 10, when the Cowboys face the Giants. On December 17, the play the Raiders in Oakland.

If he misses six games, Elliott will return for Week 16 against the Seahawks. The Cowboys finish the regular season against the Eagles, in Philadelphia.