November 9, 2017
Perhaps the most important point regarding the ongoing effort by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to block the extension of Commissioner Roger Goodell relates to a decision that all 32 owners made in May, including Jones.

“I’d say that, on the issue of extending the Commissioner’s contract that in the spring meeting in Chicago, the owners voted unanimously to authorize the Compensation Committee to enter in to negotiations and offer the Commissioner an extension of his contract through 2024,” NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said during a Thursday afternoon media briefing.

“The 32-0 vote gives them the authority to enter into a contract extension,” Lockhart added, saying that no further vote of the owners is necessary to conclude the extension.

That’s consistent with something PFT reported on October 29.

Lockhart also said that he expects the matter to be resolved soon, and that the negotiations have been “productive” and “amicable.”

As to the possibility of Jones filing a lawsuit against the NFL, Lockhart said he’s not aware of it happening yet, and that whether a lawsuit will be filed is a question to be put to Mr. Jones.

42 responses to “NFL: Owners voted unanimously to extend Goodell’s contract in May

  1. Jerry has threatened to sue the owners before. No big deal. And not one owner is going to support on this because all of it is over Zeke.

  2. The NFL just can’t get out of its own way. They are their own worst enemy. This is what happens when your number 1 priority is to hire a bunch of fools whose only skill set is that they are fill a quota. The NFL is a culture of failure, because it is failures that run the place.

  3. I know fans don’t like hearing this, but Goodell has done a fine job from the owner’s point of view. Fans blame Roger for any grievances the have against the league, when he in fact is just the messenger of the 32 owners. That’s exactly what the owners want. They want you to think it’s Goodell’s fault not theirs.

  4. Jerry Jones is getting a little to carried away. If you want to know why fans are leaving, this is a perfect example, as well as the constant commercials we have to watch during the games which often overlaps and we end up missing plays.

  9. All because he thinks his stand up guys like Elliot get an unfair shake. I mean the Cowboys have zero tolerance for domestic abuse despite signing Greg Hardy who I believe Jones called a great leader or something to that effect.

  12. 17 owners could de-authorize it. Was foolish to authorize committee of 5, 3 of whom (Rooney, Mara and Hunt) are trust fund babies of the old guard, to deal with it.

  13. I’m trying to think of what’s changed since May……hmmmm…..that was post-Kaepernick……hmmmm……does anyone think that Jerry’s flip-flop might have something to do with Elliott. No…..really?!?!

  14. And what’s happened since May? The protests expanded and the fans got angrier and he’s done nothing. Not to mention trying to suspend a player and label him a woman beater when the accusers own texts that Goodell has chosen to ignore completely exonerate him.

  15. Roger doesn’t want an incentive I’ve based contract…

    Well if the players don’t deliver they are cut.

    If the coaches don’t deliver they are fired.

    If the GM doesn’t deliver he is history.

    Why should Roger be any different.

    Welcome to the real world Roger. Accountability Mr. GOODDELL.

  17. I support the commissioner, he brought back my Rams to LA, finally punished those cheating Patriots and has stood up to trash human beings, assaulting wives and women. He did screw SD, Oakland screwed themselves and St Louis got what it deserved. The kneeling thing is a republican distraction to keep the deplorables busy while their leader screws them.

  19. NFL used to be appointment television, peaking in the mid to late 90’s. From then on it’s been a sinking ship that’s accelerating each year.

    I couldn’t care less when the games are on. The only thing propping the league up right now is fantasy sports. Outside of that it’s becoming a terrible product.

  23. What’s wrong Jerrah you were all for the NFL coming down hard on Brady when they had no evidence!!! not so much fun when its when of your Golden Boys is it!! I love it and this what you call karma Jerrah!!

  24. …..soooo jerruh.

    you was ok with the protests and roger’s dealing thereof in may?

    whats changed since then pard’ner?

    #hypocrisyrunningscared

  reptar310 says:
    November 9, 2017 at 1:56 pm
    I know fans don’t like hearing this, but Goodell has done a fine job from the owner’s point of view. Fans blame Roger for any grievances the have against the league, when he in fact is just the messenger of the 32 owners. That’s exactly what the owners want. They want you to think it’s Goodell’s fault not theirs.

    False.

    One owner "We should be making more money than we are!"

    Another owner: "Roger is on thin ice" (after the Ray Rice lies)

  dumbaseinstien says:
    November 9, 2017 at 2:28 pm
    What has changed since May Jones? Oh yeah, your RB committed crimes & was suspended…

    Please factually source these "crimes"..

  28. Too many flags for dubious penalties, too much stoppage for said penalties and replay reviews, too many commercials, too much sloppy play, too much player misconduct (arrests, suspensions, and anthem protesting), and SJW posturing by said players. Declining attendance and viewership, and the NFL’s boundless greed in trying to shake down fans/consumers for every dime. All on Roger Goodell’s ‘watch’. Logic would seem to indicate that he needs to go…

  footballinla says:
    November 9, 2017 at 2:15 pm
    I support the commissioner, he brought back my Rams to LA, finally punished those cheating Patriots and has stood up to trash human beings, assaulting wives and women. He did screw SD, Oakland screwed themselves and St Louis got what it deserved. The kneeling thing is a republican distraction to keep the deplorables busy while their leader screws them.

    Pats have never cheated. They've been framed twice. Some owners and Goodell cheat, though. They've been caught in a federal court lying about their own institutionalized cheating.

Nice educational level you showcase out there in smoggy and crappy LA.

    Nice educational level you showcase out there in smoggy and crappy LA.

  dumbassenstien says:
    November 9, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    What has changed since May Jones? Oh yeah, your RB committed crimes & was suspended…
    What crimes were committed?

  32. For years, Jerry Jones has been the laughing stock of the league because he wanted to play GM. Instead of hiring a real GM, he thought he could do it himself. He couldn’t. Now he wants to play commissioner. Other than the few years Jimmy Johnson ran the team, the Cowboys have been a poorly run organization. Now Jerry wants to run the league. Is there any way the other owners can get rid of this guy? Force the sale of the team?

  33. Somewhat over-egging things – Fraudger’s Park Ave make it sound like 32 owners are completely happy with Goodell and that it’s a done deal, bar haggling over price. But the owners only voted (in May) for the Committee to have power to negotiate with Goodell and make a decision on behalf of the 32. And the negotiations may still not satisfy the owners on the committee. Even the Committee’s chairman (Arthur Blank) said at just last month’s owners’ meeting that negotiations to extend Goodell was “not a done-done deal” (see Mark Maske article, Washington Post, Nov 8).

  34. Sounds like they are in the negotiating phase, so what’s the big deal?

    Since Roger has single-handedly made the owners billionaires, he should have no problem with an incentive-laden contract.

  35. Yuck. So depressing. Even with Jerry’s saber rattling sinking ratings and Papa Johns non-sense I fear Roger will eventually get this extension. So very sad.

  39. All I have read on this site is “Fire Goodell”, for years! Jerry Jones is the only owner with the stones to try and do something about it! He does NOT like the Anthem protests and said a very long time ago, this was only going to hurt the NFL. In addition, there is Zeke’s suspension, of which ole Rog did NOT even pay attention to his lead investigator, Kia Roberts (a female btw) who interviewed the “victim” 6 times and found her NOT credible & NO suspension recommended. So, yes Jerry is pissed, but he is trying to do something about it. Based on above comments, I have read on this site, you all should be supporting him, if he can make it happen….hate him or not! smh….AND, ratings will continue to plunge under ole Rog….

  40. The NFL just can’t get out of its own way. They are their own worst enemy. This is what happens when your number 1 priority is to hire a bunch of fools whose only skill set is that they are fill a quota. The NFL is a culture of failure, because it is failures that run the place.
    Sounds exactly like our government, regardless of party or administration.

  41. Goodell:
    1. Allowing protests by players “using” the NFL brand and viewership to voice discontent.
    2. Employing POLITICAL CORRECTNESS and Liberalism to ‘temporarily solve/hide growing problems within the league.
    3. Allowing ‘relocation’ of franchises which diminishes fan loyalty and team interest throughout the league.
    4. Despite players and reps signing league policy and rules contracts, allowing delinquent players to sue the NFL whenever they feel they’ve been mistreated.
    5. ‘Hugging’ newly drafted NFL players to falsely display NFL unity when it’s anything but. It’s the NFLPA against the NFL.
    6 Allowing game prices to reach outrageous levels for tickets, parking and concessions.
    7. Promoting the idea that fans will ‘pay anything’ to view an NFL game. He takes fans for granted and demonstrates by his actions he believes they’re stupid.
    8. Continuing to allow networks to pay huge contract TV prices for ever growing commercialization of NFL games. Weather they win or lose, owners get their billions from broadcast revenues. Owners are slowly losing the INCENTIVE to win games when they make money anyway. 9.Allowing Joe Lockhart to ‘feed’ whatever FAKE news to fans expecting them to believe
    any propaganda the NFL spills out. Case in point: ‘there have been no discussions about the Charger relocation’ and it’s huge negative impact on NFL and former Charger fans.

Leave a Reply

