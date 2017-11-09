NFL: Owners voted unanimously to extend Goodell’s contract in May

Getty Images

Perhaps the most important point regarding the ongoing effort by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to block the extension of Commissioner Roger Goodell relates to a decision that all 32 owners made in May, including Jones.

“I’d say that, on the issue of extending the Commissioner’s contract that in the spring meeting in Chicago, the owners voted unanimously to authorize the Compensation Committee to enter in to negotiations and offer the Commissioner an extension of his contract through 2024,” NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said during a Thursday afternoon media briefing.

“The 32-0 vote gives them the authority to enter into a contract extension,” Lockhart added, saying that no further vote of the owners is necessary to conclude the extension.

That’s consistent with something PFT reported on October 29.

Lockhart also said that he expects the matter to be resolved soon, and that the negotiations have been “productive” and “amicable.”

As to the possibility of Jones filing a lawsuit against the NFL, Lockhart said he’s not aware of it happening yet, and that whether a lawsuit will be filed is a question to be put to Mr. Jones.