Patriots will waive Geneo Grissom to make room for Martellus Bennett

The Patriots will waive defensive end Geneo Grissom to make room on the roster for Martellus Bennett, Field Yates of ESPN reports. New England claimed Bennett off waivers from the Packers on Thursday.

Grissom was a healthy scratch the past two weeks. A third-round pick in 2015, he played in four games this season and 30 in his three seasons with the Patriots.

Grissom is eligible to return to the practice squad if the clears waivers.

Bennett’s return gives the Patriots four tight ends on their roster. He joins Rob Gronkowski, Dwayne Allen and Jacob Hollister. New England also has Will Tye on the practice squad.