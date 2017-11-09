PFT PM has extended interview with Sean Payton

AP

Thursday’s edition of the PFT PM podcast features more voices than mine, for a change. Specifically, there’s an 18-minute interview with Saints coach Sean Payton embedded within the show.

The interview comes after a look at the biggest stories of the day, and before an effort to answer questions you posed in advance of Week 10.

Week 10 begins tonight with the 5-3 Seahawks facing the 4-4 Cardinals. Payton’s 6-2 Saints face the 5-3 Bills on Sunday, as New Orleans tries to run its impressive winning stream to seven games.

