Rams running back Malcolm Brown down with MCL injury

Getty Images

The Rams have been rolling offensively, and now they’re going to have to adjust a bit.

Via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com, rulling back Malcolm Brown is “going to be out for a little bit of time,” with an MCL sprain, according to coach Sean McVay.

Brown, the backup to star Todd Gurley, has 37 carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns this year.

With him out, the Rams could have a role for running back Lance Dunbar, who has been practicing as he hopes to come off the physically unable to perform list. Dunbar would provide more of a receiving threat out of the backfield, now that he’s recovered from the knee injury which has sidelined him this season.

Of course, Gurley’s third in the league with 190 touches, so the backup running back isn’t as big of a deal as it is in other places.