Ratings decline could soon become more pronounced

Last year, the ratings decline subsided after the presidential election. This year, there was no presidential election, which means there likely will be no post-election bounce in the ratings.

With the final eight weeks of the regular season beginning tonight, there’s no reason to think this year’s troubling trend will change, because there’s no reason for people to return to following football after the various debates and town halls and other political shows and specials that sucked people away from watching football before November 8, 2016. And with, as Darren Rovell of ESPN noted on Wednesday, total ratings are down 5.5 percent through the first nine weeks of 2017 in comparison to the first nine weeks of 2016, the absence of a post-election bounce means the gap is about to get bigger.

It’s unclear what the NFL can do on the fly to avoid that. It’s unclear whether the NFL is trying to. One solution would be the aggressive use of flexing to ensure that the best games will be played in the biggest Sunday spots, rules that limited flexibility be damned.

Creativity will be needed to fix this one, and it needs to be applied not after the season ends but in real time. For a league that has grown accustomed to smooth sailing and ever-rising numbers, there may be no mechanism in place for dealing with this kind of crisis. There should be; otherwise, the other kinds of crises the league is confronting will continue to take precedence.

  2. The market is saturated, games on Monday, Thursday, Sunday morning, Sunday afternoon, and Sunday evening. All offense, no defense – – it’s like the NBA. Players celebrating after every first down or tackle regardless of the score. Players taunting fans after they score.

    Fans don’t want football politicized, having to watch out of touch millionaires kneel for the anthem or Kaep try to browbeat a team into signing him. The guy is too much of a distraction, and signing him would alienate a large portion of a fan base. No one seems to account for that in the media, but that is exactly what would happen. I never thought the NFL would be a space where Social Justice Warriors would be able to penetrate and make prolonged noise.

    With all of the personal fouls and other superficial penalties, we’ll be watching flag football in 10 years. Maybe the NFL should start looking at these issues and ratings may increase.

  6. Its the players, the media, the greed of the owners and Goodell, lousy quarterbacks, injuries, boring games, rules and refs – it all works together to make you ask yourself :

    Is all this crap worth giving up all that time and or money on a Sunday to cheer for THIS?

    Certain games yes…most games? absolutely NOT.

  7. Have a rule in place that requires players to stand during the narional anthem or be fined/suspended. Also have less Thursday night games due to the home team having a huge advantage. Lastly, have a few more Monday night double header games. I think doing this will help.

  9. It seems to me like there’s a lot more unwatchable bad teams this year than usual. A lot of games are either blowouts between a good team and an unwatchable team, or just two bad teams no one cares about. Upcoming Sunday night blowouts include Patriots Broncos, Giants Redskins, and Packers Steelers. Yawn.

  10. Lets see…
    Rodgers down, Luck down, OBJ down, Zeke in & out, 49ers have no qb,
    No one likes color rush, or Thursday night football or London games.
    How about the big markets? Giants & Jets stink. Bears stink. 49ers stink, Raiders treading water then skipping town…
    Add in the kneeling, the whining about the kneeling, the politicization of the whining about the kneeling…
    This is going to be a down year.

  12. Maybe they should address the fact that they alienated at least half of their fans by bringing politics into the sport. I know the NFL/NBC/PFT official response is likely that the two are unrelated. Which is their prerogative. But the key to any effective solution is to first understand the problem. I would argue that the NFL and its broadcasting partners clearly don’t understand the problem.

  15. Force politics out of the NFL. It won’t ‘fix’ the ratings decline because lots of the people not viewing will be angry for a while. Call it a tactical retreat. Pull back-remove politics, draw a new defense line-apologize, retake ground-ST*U and play hoping viewership comes back.

  16. those boycotts are really doing the trick. Thanks President Trump, you can add starting the demise of the NFL to your long list of accomplishments

  17. Rather than having debates over which reasons are contributiong, many of which get off track from the politically based responses, they should just consider all possibilities as contributing a share to the single problem and address all of them. No more wasting time on “its this nit that” stuff.

    Their real problem is not guys boycotting in a snit. Im sure there are some but not enough to be more than a blip on the number.the real problem is a gtowing apathy toward the game that is fed by multiple things. So guys arent quitting football, they just arent trying as hard. They dont work like they used to to make sure their schedule is always clear when football is on. Things that once werent allowed to get in the way of watching football now do get in the way of watching football. They only watch when there is not a conflict. This doesnt result in boycotts but instead guys now just missing some amount that they used to not miss. And its these little amounts from so nany viewers that add up to a ratings drop, not a boycott. So really its the apathy and not the anger that the NFL needs to address.

  18. Cable TV viewership is down 8%. NFL viewership is down 5%. The math says that you can’t make new viewers magically appear. The NFL is doing better than cable TV in general.

    The problem is that millenials are not buying cable TV packages for $150. They are instead spending $10/mo on Netflix or stream for free on their phones and tablets.

    You continue to label this as an NFL problem as does Trump but the fact is people are leaving cable TV for cheaper alternatives.

    The NFL has as big a slice of the pie as they always have, probably bigger. It’s the pie that continues to shrink.

  19. The owners have a single product and seem unable to diversify. Certainly they would not want to create a competitive product so the solution is to find another commercial product like Australian Rules Football that is played from February to September. Because of the small salary caps of the teams (@11 – 12 million for the ENTIRE team), the nature of the game and the distances the owners can buy into the individual clubs (currently 18) and promote the AFL using the NFL Channels. The owners would then have a second product to sell to the advertisers, a new game to promote without the cost of owning another US based sports team, new markets for the NFL, etc. Unfortunately the one visionary who could see the enormous opportunity (for a relative pittance) is Jerry Jones and he is focused solely on US football. It’s a shame because the American sports fan rarely sees the incredibly exciting organized chaos of an AFL game (Fox broadcasts one or two games a week during the AFL season) while the NFL owners are missing the opportunity to fix the problem of declining ratings by increasing the ratings during the “Off Season” using a product they could easily control.

  20. Stop running games “7 days a week” and overseas, too. Used to look forward to Sunday games and maybe Monday nite football but the NFL has saturated the market to the point of it going in the opposite direction. Pure greed!

