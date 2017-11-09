Report: Giants will wait until end of season to make coaching/front office decisions

Getty Images

The Giants will wait until after the season to make any decisions about changes to their front office or coaching staff, via Dan Graziano of ESPN.

Grazino reports that Giants ownership views recent anonymous comments by players “as normal griping during a losing season.” Ownership prefers to let the season play out, reviewing everything after 16 games.

The Giants, a preseason favorite to win the NFC East, have disappointed with a 1-7 record. After their 51-17 loss to the Rams on Sunday, anonymous players said coach Ben McAdoo has lost the locker room.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reported that one player said “guys are giving up on the season” and “just don’t care anymore” and the other took issue with the team’s suspensions of cornerbacks Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Janoris Jenkins in recent weeks.

McAdoo said he can’t address negative comments without names attached to them.