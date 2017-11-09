Report: Jameis Winston fined $12,154 for poking Marshon Lattimore in head

AP

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans will not be in the lineup against the Jets this weekend because he’s serving a one-game suspension for blindsiding Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in last Sunday’s game.

Evans went after Lattimore because Lattimore pushed Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston in the chest after Winston, who was not in the game at the time, poked him in the back of the head. That got Lattimore’s attention, obviously, and it also caught the attention of the league.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Winston has been fined $12,154 for the poke. Winston apologized for doing it this week and there’s no word if he plans to appeal the fine.

Winston will join Evans on the bench this week, although it’s his right shoulder and not a suspension that will keep him out of the lineup.