Richard Sherman expected to play against Cardinals

The Seahawks had a couple of starting defensive backs on their final injury report ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Cardinals and it looks like the one who was given a better chance of playing will be in the lineup.

Cornerback Richard Sherman was listed as questionable due to an Achilles injury that kept him from getting on the practice field this week. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he’s set to be in the lineup, which doesn’t come as a great shock since Sherman has never missed a game since entering the NFL in 2011.

The same isn’t true of safety Earl Thomas, who didn’t play last weekend because of a hamstring injury that left him listed as doubtful for Thursday night. Thomas is expected to miss his second straight game, but will have an extended period to get healthy ahead of Week 11.

Wide receiver Paul Richardson and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson were also listed as questionable and coach Pete Carroll said on Wednesday that he expected each of them to play.