Saints announce Delvin Breaux will not play this season

Getty Images

Delvin Breaux, who was expected to be the Saints’ top cornerback for the 2017 season, will not play at all during the 2017 season.

Saints coach Sean Payton announced today that Breaux has been ruled out for the rest of the year. He initially suffered a fractured fibula in August and recently experienced a setback.

Breaux has had a long and injury-filled journey to the NFL. He earned a scholarship to LSU but never played there because of a severe injury in high school. He then played for a couple of minor league pro teams, then went to the Canadian Football League and became an All-Star, and finally signed with the Saints and started all 16 games in 2015. Unfortunately, leg and shoulder injuries forced him to miss 10 games in 2016, and now he might miss all 16 games in 2017.

The good news for the Saints is that their pass defense has improved significantly over the course of this season, thanks in large part to rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore. The Saints’ defense is doing fine without Breaux, even if they’d love to have him back.