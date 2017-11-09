Seahawks’ Richard Sherman appears to injure Achilles

AP

The Seahawks began Thursday without safety Earl Thomas, who was inactive with a hamstring injury. They lost cornerback Shaquill Griffin to a shoulder injury early in the third quarter. Cornerback Richard Sherman left soon after.

That left Kam Chancellor as the only starter remaining in team’s starting secondary.

The Seahawks are hoping Sherman’s injury turns out better than it looked.

With 5:30 remaining in the third quarter, Sherman tackled John Brown, who caught an 18-yard pass. Sherman immediately grabbed his right Achilles.

Sherman joined the team’s injury report earlier this week with an Achilles.

He entered the medical tent and emerged shaking his head no and walking with an obvious limp. The Seahawks say he has a heel injury and is doubtful to return.

Seattle also announced running back C.J. Prosise has an ankle injury and will not return.