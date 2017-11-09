Shaquill Griffin leaves with shoulder injury

AP

Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin injured his shoulder early in the second half. Seattle lists him as questionable to return.

Griffin left to undergo X-rays with 12:12 left in the third quarter.

Jeremy Lane replaced Griffin and was penalized for pass interference three plays later. The 7-yard penalty was one of two on the Cardinals’ field-goal drive to open the second half.

The Seahwaks have 10 penalties for 93 yards.

The Seahawks traded Lane to Houston in the deal for Duane Brown, but Lane failed his physical and was returned to the Seahawks.

Brown injured his right ankle at the end of the first half and has not returned. Matt Tobin has replaced him.

The Cardinals lost tight end Ifeanyi Momah in the third quarter as he limped straight to the locker room.