Sheldon Richardson, Paul Richardson will play for Seahawks, but Earl Thomas won’t

Getty Images

The Seahawks will have defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (oblique) and wide receiver Paul Richardson (groin) for tonight’s game against the Cardinals. Cornerback Richard Sherman (Achilles) also will play.

The Seahawks won’t have safety Earl Thomas (hamstring). He was among their inactives after being listed as doubtful on the status report.

Seattle’s other inactives are running back Eddie Lacy (groin), linebacker Josh Forrest, guard Jordan Roos, guard Luke Joeckel (knee), defensive end Marcus Smith (concussion) and defensive end Quinton Jefferson.

The Cardinals entered the game healthy. Wide receiver Brittan Golden (groin) was the only regular who was questionable, and he will play.

Arizona’s inactives are wide receiver Chad Williams, running back D.J. Foster, linebacker Bryson Albright, offensive lineman Will Holden, center Max Tuerk, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones and defensive lineman Xavier Williams.