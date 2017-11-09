T.J. Lang in concussion protocol

AP

The Lions opened their practice week on Wednesday with right guard T.J. Lang on the field, but he won’t be there on Thursday.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell announced on Thursday morning that Lang has been placed in the concussion protocol. Lang was OK after the Lions beat the Packers on Monday Night Football and on Tuesday, but Caldwell said that he began experiencing symptoms of a concussion during Wednesday’s practice.

Lang’s availability for Sunday’s home game against the Browns would be in doubt if he started having problems during Monday’s game. The late arrival of the symptoms would seem to make it less likely that he’ll be able to gain clearance in time to play.

Lang missed one game earlier this year with a back injury. Emmett Cleary got the start in his place.