Thomas Davis: We told Cam Newton not to compare our team to the Titanic

Paramount Pictures

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton offered one of the strangest analogies of this NFL season after Kelvin Benjamin was traded away, suggesting that the team was like the Titanic.

“Yeah, we just lost a great player but nevertheless, the Titanic still has to go,” Newton said.

Was Newton unaware that the Titanic sank? If so, he’s aware now.

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis said on PFT Live that teammates made sure Newton won’t make that comparison again.

“Absolutely. You know we definitely did that. We gave him a hard time about that,” Davis said. “We’re not trying to be that ship that sinks.”

Newton was only 8 years old when James Cameron’s movie came out, so perhaps he didn’t see it in the theater. But one would hope that it’s just general knowledge that the Titanic sank. It it wasn’t general knowledge in the Panthers’ locker room before, it is now.