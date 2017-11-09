Thomas Davis: We told Cam Newton not to compare our team to the Titanic

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 9, 2017, 8:47 AM EST
Paramount Pictures

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton offered one of the strangest analogies of this NFL season after Kelvin Benjamin was traded away, suggesting that the team was like the Titanic.

“Yeah, we just lost a great player but nevertheless, the Titanic still has to go,” Newton said.

Was Newton unaware that the Titanic sank? If so, he’s aware now.

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis said on PFT Live that teammates made sure Newton won’t make that comparison again.

“Absolutely. You know we definitely did that. We gave him a hard time about that,” Davis said. “We’re not trying to be that ship that sinks.”

Newton was only 8 years old when James Cameron’s movie came out, so perhaps he didn’t see it in the theater. But one would hope that it’s just general knowledge that the Titanic sank. It it wasn’t general knowledge in the Panthers’ locker room before, it is now.

21 responses to “Thomas Davis: We told Cam Newton not to compare our team to the Titanic

  3. This guy just doesn’t get it… I have seen younger QB’s with more sense and maturely than this clown… Talented… but brainless

  8. Oh I dunno, cost a zillion, good on paper with great speed, and full of self-promotion with lots of people buying in for an expected easy fairweather ride, but then out of its depth when the going gets tough and literally drowns in salt water, in conditions that frankly were only to be expected at that time of year. And the Titanic was a disaster too.

  10. He’s a freak physically which has more than gotten him by but let’s dance around it. He is both immature and not very smart (at all) and that’s a dangerous combination. He has gotten by with a deflecting smile. That only lasts so long. Or maybe he is smarter than I give him credit for and he was really referring to his career when referencing the Titanic.

  13. He knew what he was saying. He should have quoted former NJ Nets basketball great World B. Free and said that “the ship be sinking”. Correction I meant Michael Ray Richardson. Forgive me it’s early lol.

  17. silvernblacksabbath says:
    November 9, 2017 at 8:56 am
    From the man-child that brought you “Hindsight is always 50/50”. SMH

    ——————–

    Simply awesome. Even Teddy Kennedy would be proud of that gaffe.

  18. This ranks up there with Jerrah’s “gloryhole days” and Donovan McNabb not knowing that a game could end in a tie. No, thinking about it, those were still worse. LOL.

  20. He says things like this too consistently to be stupid. He changes every cliche he uses. Things like “simple and plain”, “hindsight is 50/50”, calling Suh Donkey Kong (a reference to Suh’s Madden handle), this reference; it’s deliberate. If anything he’s probably making fun of fans who were freaking out over the trade talking about the franchise starting to tank.

  21. fin72 says:
    November 9, 2017 at 8:58 am
    Simply not smart enough to take his team over the top.

    —-

    He doesn’t know pop culture or events that happened 105 years ago so he isn’t smart? I don’t think football IQ has anything to do with either of those two things. Pretty sure I have “easy” questions I could ask you that you wouldn’t know as well. What does that say about you?

    Armchair QBs, coaches, and GMs who think they know so much about a person’s character are trolls. You don’t know this kid. Try giving him a break. Someday you might need one.

