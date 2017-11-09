Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills are without some key parts in practice this week.

The Dolphins are still figuring out how to use their new RB committee.

The Patriots have to be considered a possibility for TE Martellus Bennett.

Jets CB Buster Skrine isn’t bothered by a rash of penalties.

Back problems have forced Ravens QB Joe Flacco to change his routine.

The Bengals are still trying to learn what they have in WR John Ross.

Browns K Zane Gonzalez wants to repay the team’s faith in him.

Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell is recharged after a bye week.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson had a successful surgery #asexpected.

The Colts know they’ve invited skepticism with the handling of QB Andrew Luck‘s injury.

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette is contrite.

Titans RB DeMarco Murray is aware of his own importance to the offense.

The Broncos want to get back on track by getting back to the run.

Chiefs DE Tanoh Kpassagnon has impressed coaches with his effort in practice.

The Chargers know they have their work cut out for them offensively this week.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio took a break for some bocce.

Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie is back to full participation in practice.

Giants CB Eli Apple says he hasn’t quit (and the fact we’re calling the roll speaks volumes).

Eagles RB coach Duce Staley gave the team the confidence to make the Jay Ajayi trade.

Washington DB DeAngelo Hall is addicted to football.

Bears LB Danny Trevathan missed practice with a calf strain.

Lions DE Ziggy Ansah got a day off from practice.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy is not a fan of DT Mike Daniels‘ tough talk and penalty.

Vikings DE Everson Griffen‘s foot is bothering him.

Dropped passes and third down issues have plagued the Falcons.

Panthers P Michael Palardy has taken the long road to NFL success.

The Saints are bringing back DT John Hughes.

The Buccaneers have a long list of injuries.

Cardinals RB Adrian Peterson has sparked the offense.

Rams QB Jared Goff is deflecting the sudden wave of praise coming his way.

The 49ers added S Antone Exum.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll wouldn’t mind QB Russell Wilson staying in the pocket sometimes.