Tight end Eric Swoope returns to practice with Colts

Getty Images

Tight end Erik Swoope returned to the practice field with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday for the first time since being placed on injured reserve in September.

Swoope is the second designee for the Colts to return from injured reserve this season along with offensive lineman Denzelle Good. No other players can return from injured reserve this season.

Swoope had knee surgery in September and wasn’t ready to return for the start of the season. After carrying him on the roster through cut down weekend, Swoope became eligible to be a return candidate from injured reserve.

Swoope appeared in all 16 games with four starts for the Colts last year. He caught 15 passes for 297 yards with one touchdown. Swoope can practice for the next two weeks before returning to the active roster.