Timmy Jernigan signs four-year extension with Eagles

The Eagles traded for defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan in April and they want him to stick around for a while.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Jernigan signed a four-year extension with the team on Thursday. PFT has learned, via a league source, that the deal is worth $48 million with $26 million fully guaranteed and a $10 million signing bonus.

Jernigan has started all nine games for the Eagles this year as Fletcher Cox‘s partner on the interior. He’s recorded 17 tackles and 1.5 sacks in those appearances and had 91 tackles and 13 sacks in three years with the Ravens, who also sent the 99th pick of this year’s draft to the Eagles in exchange for the 74th overall selection.

Cox is signed through 2022 and the team’s top four defensive ends are all signed through at least next season, so the Eagles should be in good shape on the defensive line for a while.