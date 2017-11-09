Vikings WR: “We all witnessed a miracle” with Teddy Bridgewater

AP

The Vikings are no strangers to impressive comebacks from injury. But the latest one has apparently transcended to a religious experience.

Veteran wide receiver Jarius Wright was with the team in 2012, when running back Adrian Peterson came back from a torn ACL to win the MVP. And seeing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater come back from his traumatic dislocated knee 15 months ago is inspiring the same kind of awe.

“It’s only one more person I saw that was more determined than [Bridgewater],” Wright said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “That might have been Adrian whenever he was coming back. Just to see how hard [Bridgewater has been] working, and I know he’s going to be great when he gets his opportunity, so we all witnessed a miracle.”

It may be a little early to say that, since Bridgewater hasn’t played yet. While declaring him ready, the Vikings are going to continue to start Case Keenum this week.

Bridgewater hasn’t talked to reporters yet, but his teammates have been impressed with the way he’s worked his way back from his Aug. 2016 injury.

“We have the same trust in him that we had before everything happened,” receiver Adam Thielen said. “In fact, we probably have a little more trust with just how tough he’s been through all this and how hard he’s worked. It’s pretty impressive. . . .

“Teddy is a guy who’s happy when he’s on the field playing football. The last three weeks he’s been out there, he’s been pretty excited because he of all people is going to take advantage of every second he’s on the field, because he knows how fast they can be taken away.”

Once he gets back on the field (and it seems inevitable), it will be interesting to see if Bridgewater goes through a period of rust, because the Vikings are playing well in his absence, and have remained near the top of the NFC.