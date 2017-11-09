Vontae Davis goes from bizarre to surreal

Getty Images

A week ago, Colts cornerback Vontae Davis officially wasn’t injured. And then the Colts left him home, claiming he wasn’t injured.

Then, reports emerged that Davis still has a groin problem. And then the Colts listed Davis as limited in practice with a groin injury. And then reports emerged that Davis would be placed on injured reserve, due to the groin injury. And then the Colts cut Davis.

As one league source pointed out, a player with an injury technically can’t be released. The Colts, however, don’t seem to be concerned about those distinctions or nuances.

On Thursday, coach Chuck Pagano addressed the decision to release Davis, who arrived via trade in August 2012.

“Obviously everybody knows about the release of Vontae Davis,” Pagano said. “Every decision that we make — that I make — is based on two things, and that’s what’s best for the football team — the team — and what gives us the best chance to win. This isn’t about one guy, OK? Nobody is bigger than the team, and that starts with me, OK? I’m not — nobody is. Only thing that matters is the football team, and winning. We love Vontae. I love Vontae. I’m grateful for the contributions that he’s made over the last six years. We’ve been together for a long time; he’s done a lot of great things for us. But we’re putting this to bed — we’re not going to talk about it anymore, we’re not going to answer anymore questions about it, and I’d expect you to honor that with [defensive coordinator] Ted [Monachino] coming up here, and so forth. And so, we wish Vontae nothing but the best moving forward. So, it’s Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh.”

It’s obvious why Pagano doesn’t want to answer questions about it. With the Colts being all over the place when it comes to Davis, answering questions about it eventually will prompt this question: Were you lying then, or are you lying now? And then perhaps this question: Is there ever a time when you’re not lying?