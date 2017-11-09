Will Martellus Bennett return to the Patriots?

Getty Images

Three years ago, running back LeGarrette Blount left the Patriots in free agency, joining the Steelers. And the Steelers eventually cut him. And then he returned to New England. And he won a Super Bowl later that year.

Now, with tight end Martellus Bennett released by the Packers, could he be headed back to New England, too?

It would make sense, given that the team’s current No. 2 tight end, Dwayne Allen, has a grand total of zero catches on the season.

During a Thursday press availability, coach Bill Belichick wasn’t asked about whether he’d bring Bennett back, but Belichick was asked to explain what he took away from his experience working with Bennett.

“I think I’ve spoken about that numerous times last year,” Belichick told reporters. “I’m sure we have transcripts of that. I can’t imagine [we don’t]. I must be on the record talking about him 100 times.”

Belichick previously had good things to say about Bennett, who became the No. 1 tight end a year ago after Rob Gronkowski suffered a season-ending back injury. Bennett caught 55 passes for 701 yards and seven touchdowns last year in New England. He added 11 catches for 98 yards in the postseason.

And, again, Dwayne Allen has zero catches this season.

Bennett could be claimed by any team on waivers. If he clears waivers, he can sign with any team — and maybe at that point he’d return to New England.