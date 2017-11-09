Will Martellus Bennett return to the Patriots?

Posted by Mike Florio on November 9, 2017, 10:52 AM EST
Getty Images

Three years ago, running back LeGarrette Blount left the Patriots in free agency, joining the Steelers. And the Steelers eventually cut him. And then he returned to New England. And he won a Super Bowl later that year.

Now, with tight end Martellus Bennett released by the Packers, could he be headed back to New England, too?

It would make sense, given that the team’s current No. 2 tight end, Dwayne Allen, has a grand total of zero catches on the season.

During a Thursday press availability, coach Bill Belichick wasn’t asked about whether he’d bring Bennett back, but Belichick was asked to explain what he took away from his experience working with Bennett.

“I think I’ve spoken about that numerous times last year,” Belichick told reporters. “I’m sure we have transcripts of that. I can’t imagine [we don’t]. I must be on the record talking about him 100 times.”

Belichick previously had good things to say about Bennett, who became the No. 1 tight end a year ago after Rob Gronkowski suffered a season-ending back injury. Bennett caught 55 passes for 701 yards and seven touchdowns last year in New England. He added 11 catches for 98 yards in the postseason.

And, again, Dwayne Allen has zero catches this season.

Bennett could be claimed by any team on waivers. If he clears waivers, he can sign with any team — and maybe at that point he’d return to New England.

Permalink 23 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

23 responses to “Will Martellus Bennett return to the Patriots?

  1. Not a good fit there anymore. Bellicheck does not seem enthusiastic. Seems more likely he’ll finish his career playing with his brother in Seattle, although they don’t really need him and he’s not a good scheme fit.

    But when did that ever matter to the Seahawks?

  4. I don’t think there is any way that the Patriots or any other team would claim him off of waivers, given that any such team would have to assume the substantial contract he signed with Green Bay this offseason, and especially in light of Bennett’s statement that he plans to retire after the season. I also wonder just how injured Bennett is. But assuming he clears waivers, I’d be all for the Pats bringing him back for the stretch run at a reasonable price.

  5. Even hurt, Bennett is a gigantic upgrade over Dwayne Allen.

    For all the talk about Bennett being a “headcase” over the years, he snapped into the most complex offense in the league like a Lego piece, and had zero problems in the highly-disciplined New England environment.

    C’mon back, baby.

  6. He will clear waivers. It just depends how bad the shoulder is, if he is faking something to force his release from a sinking ship, etc.

    You’d have to be a fool to pick up that contract.

  9. He won’t clear waivers. His base salary this year is roughly 450k for the season remainder. That’s cheap enough for a team to block the Pats out.

  11. .
    I’m at a loss to explain the Dwayne Allen situation. In Indianapolis he was known as an above average blocker and average receiver. It seems unthinkable that he has zero catches halfway through the season.
    .

  12. ariani1985 says:
    November 9, 2017 at 11:05 am

    2 yard Tom will be clamoring for his services!!
    ===========================
    Why don’t you look up Tom’s stats before re-playing this old beat-up record?

  14. Who wants to stick out a late fall/early winter in Green Bay without Rodgers? It’s like being in Siberia. Have you seen what Jordy Nelsons in game experience is now? You go from playing on the Globtrotters, to playing at your Sunday night church open gym.

  15. Places I could see claiming Martellus, most of whom are fighting for a playoff spot:

    Carolina, if Greg Olsen isn’t as healthy as everybody assumes
    New Orleans
    Detroit, then trade Ebron please
    LA Rams
    Buffalo, if Clay isn’t returning to action soon
    Baltimore
    Jacksonville
    Denver, because Elway is desperate to jumpstart that offense

  17. Not a good fit there anymore. Bellicheck does not seem enthusiastic. Seems more likely he’ll finish his career playing with his brother in Seattle, although they don’t really need him and he’s not a good scheme fit.

    But when did that ever matter to the Seahawks?
    =====

    Unless they cut Jimmy Graham, they’re completely capped out this season due to the Duane Brown deal.

  18. Defenses would not like to see both Bennett and Gronk in the game together….. What a nightmare to defend with Hogan, Cooks and James White in the game!

  19. Really concerned Seattle will pick him up to placate his brother. Makes zero sense with Willson and Graham, even if Mike said he’d take the pay cut required to have his brother come in, but…

  20. seahawkboymike says:
    November 9, 2017 at 10:57 am
    Bellicheck does not seem enthusiastic.
    _________________________________________________

    LMAO. Enthusiastic, disappointed, ecstatic or disgusted they all sound the same coming from Belichick when talking about a player not under contract or most anything else for that matter. Regularly trolling the Pats since SB XLIX doesn’t give you any insight to Hoodie speak. It hasn’t even given you the ability to spell his name correctly.

  21. Why on Earth did we pick up Allen in the first place?
    When is the last time a former Colt caught on in NE?
    Oh yeah….never.

    I hope we get Marty back.

    I’m a big fan.

  22. ariani1985 says:
    November 9, 2017 at 11:05 am
    2 yard Tom will be clamoring for his services!!
    ————————————-

    You could be correct. Tom Savage and the Texans could use an upgrade at Tight End.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!